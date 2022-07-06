Connect with us

Podcast: Flyers Goalie Used As Putin Pawn? DeBrincat Heading to Philly?

Ivan Fedotov, Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov, a talented goalie, starred this year in the Olympics, helping Russia win a gold medal.

Ivan Fedotov, the Philadelphia Flyers’ promising goalie prospect who was allegedly forced to serve in Russia’s Navy, is apparently being used as a Putin pawn.

Alex DeBricat, the high-scoring Chicago left winger, is being pursued by the Flyers, but they are hesitant to include their No. 1 draft pick in a trade.

And reports are promising on center Cutter Gauthier, who could be drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in Thursday’s first round.

All of these topics, and more, were discussed in Episode 4 of our Broad Street Bullcast.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

