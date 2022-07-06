Philadelphia Flyers
Podcast: Flyers Goalie Used As Putin Pawn? DeBrincat Heading to Philly?
Ivan Fedotov, the Philadelphia Flyers’ promising goalie prospect who was allegedly forced to serve in Russia’s Navy, is apparently being used as a Putin pawn.
Alex DeBricat, the high-scoring Chicago left winger, is being pursued by the Flyers, but they are hesitant to include their No. 1 draft pick in a trade.
And reports are promising on center Cutter Gauthier, who could be drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in Thursday’s first round.
All of these topics, and more, were discussed in Episode 4 of our Broad Street Bullcast.
