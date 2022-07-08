Flyers GM Exploring Trade Market

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher is busy working the phones, trying to add a second-round pick in Friday’s draft.

Rounds 2-7 will be held Friday in Montreal, starting at 11 a.m. The second day of the draft will be televised on the NHL Network and live-streamed on ESPN+.

Last week, before the Flyers made center/left winger Cutter Gauthier their first-round selection, Fletcher said he was hoping to add a second-round pick. He dealt that pick to Arizona to entice them to acquire Shayne Gostisbehere and his $4.5 million cap hit.

In hindsight, it was a terrible move. Gostisbehere had 14 goals and 51 points for the Coyotes, and the Flyers – who were decimated by injuries and could have used Ghost — lost a valuable draft pick.

“I think the priority is making sure we do well with our first pick,” Fletcher said last week. “If we can still get a great first-round pick, and find a way to get a second-round pick or to get another player, get another prospect or something,” he would explore it.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers have picks in the third (69th overall), fourth (101), fifth (133), sixth (165) and seventh rounds (197).

Fletcher said a Flyers trade may go down Friday, or as we get closer to the start of free agency Wednesday at noon.

Star left winger Johnny Gaudreau is expected to be one of the free agents available.

Fletcher has said the Flyers need more high-end players, and Gaudreau would fit that bill.