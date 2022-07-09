5 Flyers ’22 Draftees Among Players at Development Camp; Starts Mon.

Five of the Philadelphia Flyers’ six draft picks from Thursday and Friday will take part in development camp in Voorhees.

The camp, which is free and open to the public, starts Monday and runs until Friday. The exact times of the sessions will be announced this weekend.

Cutter Gauthier, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center/left winger who was drafted No. 5 overall in the first round, will headline the participants. The Boston College-bound forward starred for the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Other 2022 draft selections who will participate: right winger Devin Kaplan, a third-round pick who also played for USNTDP; Alex Bump, a fifth-round left winger who had 11 goals in 27 USHL games; Hunter McDonald (sixth rounder), a 6-4, 207-pound defenseman headed to Northeastern University; and speedy center/right winger Alex Gendron, a seventh-round selection who had 30 goals in the QMJHL last season.

Center/winger Santeri Sulku, a Finland native who was also taken in the seventh round, is the only Class of ’22 draft selection who will not be at development cap, according to assistant general manager Brent Flahr.

Numerous other Philadelphia Flyers prospects will also participate in the camp.