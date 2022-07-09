Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

5 Flyers ’22 Draftees Among Players at Development Camp; Starts Mon.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Cutter Gauthier, Philadelphia Flyers
Center/left winger Cutter Gauthier, drafted by the Flyers in the first round Thursday, is among the players who will be at development camp.

Five of the Philadelphia Flyers’ six draft picks from Thursday and Friday will take part in development camp in Voorhees.

The camp, which is free and open to the public, starts Monday and runs until Friday. The exact times of the sessions will be announced this weekend.

Cutter Gauthier, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center/left winger who was drafted No. 5 overall in the first round, will headline the participants. The Boston College-bound forward starred for the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Other 2022 draft selections who will participate: right winger Devin Kaplan, a third-round pick who also played for USNTDP; Alex Bump, a fifth-round left winger who had 11 goals in 27 USHL games; Hunter McDonald (sixth rounder), a 6-4, 207-pound defenseman headed to Northeastern University; and speedy center/right winger Alex Gendron, a seventh-round selection who had 30 goals in the QMJHL last season.

Center/winger Santeri Sulku, a Finland native who was also taken in the seventh round, is the only Class of ’22 draft selection who will not be at development cap, according to assistant general manager Brent Flahr.

Numerous other Philadelphia Flyers prospects will also participate in the camp.

PHN: Power forward Cutter Gauthier is the Flyers’ man

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously