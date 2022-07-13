Former Flyers Captain Claude Giroux Going Home to Ottawa

As expected, former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is headed to Ottawa.

Giroux, 34, who was traded to Florida last season, is going home. He grew up in Hearst, Ontario.

The center/right winger agreed to a three-year deal that has an annual $6.5 million cap hit. He joins an up-and-coming Ottawa team that recently acquired star left winger Alex DeBrincat.

“I think I’m going to fit right in,” Giroux said.

DeBrincat could be on the same line as Giroux.

Giroux was the Philadelphia Flyers’ captain for 10 years and one of the NHL’s top scorers during that time.

The Senators play at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 12.

Giroux had 23 points in 20 games for Florida last season, and then added eight points in 10 playoff games.

