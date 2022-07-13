Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Captain Claude Giroux Going Home to Ottawa
As expected, former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is headed to Ottawa.
Giroux, 34, who was traded to Florida last season, is going home. He grew up in Hearst, Ontario.
The center/right winger agreed to a three-year deal that has an annual $6.5 million cap hit. He joins an up-and-coming Ottawa team that recently acquired star left winger Alex DeBrincat.
“I think I’m going to fit right in,” Giroux said.
DeBrincat could be on the same line as Giroux.
Giroux was the Philadelphia Flyers’ captain for 10 years and one of the NHL’s top scorers during that time.
The Senators play at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 12.
Giroux had 23 points in 20 games for Florida last season, and then added eight points in 10 playoff games.
Good for G. Happy for him. Too bad his career here in Philly had to come under two of the worst GM’s of all time, Hextall and Fletcher.
I am just SO HAPPY for Claude Giroux. He can enjoy his new home he had built and be near his friends and family. have followed him his entire career. Deep down to me he will always be a Flyer, Orange and Black were and are still in his blood. Looking forward to following both the Flyers and the Senators Beginning this season. Way to go ROO!!!