Former Flyers Captain Claude Giroux Going Home to Ottawa

Published

5 hours ago

on

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

As expected, former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is headed to Ottawa.

Giroux, 34, who was traded to Florida last season, is going home. He grew up in Hearst, Ontario.

The center/right winger agreed to a three-year deal that has an annual $6.5 million cap hit. He joins an up-and-coming Ottawa team that recently acquired star left winger Alex DeBrincat.

“I think I’m going to fit right in,” Giroux said.

DeBrincat could be on the same line as Giroux.

Giroux was the Philadelphia Flyers’ captain for 10 years and one of the NHL’s top scorers during that time.

The Senators play at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 12.

Giroux had 23 points in 20 games for Florida last season, and then added eight points in 10 playoff games.

(more coming)

 

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

R M

Good for G. Happy for him. Too bad his career here in Philly had to come under two of the worst GM’s of all time, Hextall and Fletcher.

0
Reply
JEFFERY SAVAGE

I am just SO HAPPY for Claude Giroux. He can enjoy his new home he had built and be near his friends and family. have followed him his entire career. Deep down to me he will always be a Flyer, Orange and Black were and are still in his blood. Looking forward to following both the Flyers and the Senators Beginning this season. Way to go ROO!!!

0
Reply

PhHN on Facebook

