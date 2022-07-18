Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers’ PR staff, Headed by Retiring Zack Hill, Wins Another Award

Published

1 min ago

on

Zack Hill and Joe Seville, Philadelphia Flyers
Zack Hill (left) and Joe Siville at the recent NHL draft in Montreal. They were part of an outstanding PR team that won an award Monday.

For the fourth time in the last 11 years, the Philadelphia Flyers’ public-relations staff was honored by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Flyers and Minnesota Wild on Monday were named the 2021-22 winners of the Dick Dillman Award, presented annually to honor the work of outstanding NHL PR staffs.

Philly was named the best in the Eastern Conference, while the Wild won in the West.

The selection committee said it took into consideration the many pandemic-related obstacles public-relations staffs faced while trying to return to normalcy in the sports world.

It was a fitting sendoff to Zack Hill, the recently retired senior director of communications who headed the Philadelphia Flyers’ PR staff.

Hill was under the direction of Sean Coit, vice president of communications  The director of public relations is Joe Siville, and Brian Smith is the manager of broadcasting and media services. Allie Samuelsson is the game-operations coordinator, Meghan Flanagan is director of corporate communications, and Kate Kizitaff is the communications coordinator.

Hill has retired after 29 years with the Flyers and has been succeeded by Siville. Under Hill, the Flyers have been named a finalist for the Dillman Award a remarkable 12 times.

‘Thrilled and humbled’

“We are honored, thrilled, and humbled to win the Dillman Award,” said Hill, who has agreed to remain with the Flyers as a consultant for a year. “Our goal has always been and will continue to be to help the media in any way we can. We strive to be as accommodating as possible in aiding both the local and national media in their coverage of the team.”

The Dillman Award is named in honor of the late Dick Dillman, the former Minnesota North Stars public-relations guru.  The Dillman committee is chaired by Dillman’s daughter, Lisa Dillman, and features a voting panel of senior PHWA members.

Previous Dillman Award winners:

2020-21: Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins
2019-20: Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild
2018-19: Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames
2017-18: Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars
2016-17: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild
2015-16: Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames
2014-15 Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars
2013-14 Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks
2012-13: Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks
2011-12: Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators
2010-11: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks
2009-10: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks
2008-09: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks
2007-08: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks
2006-07: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously