Flyers’ PR staff, Headed by Retiring Zack Hill, Wins Another Award

For the fourth time in the last 11 years, the Philadelphia Flyers’ public-relations staff was honored by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Flyers and Minnesota Wild on Monday were named the 2021-22 winners of the Dick Dillman Award, presented annually to honor the work of outstanding NHL PR staffs.

Philly was named the best in the Eastern Conference, while the Wild won in the West.

The selection committee said it took into consideration the many pandemic-related obstacles public-relations staffs faced while trying to return to normalcy in the sports world.

It was a fitting sendoff to Zack Hill, the recently retired senior director of communications who headed the Philadelphia Flyers’ PR staff.

Hill was under the direction of Sean Coit, vice president of communications The director of public relations is Joe Siville, and Brian Smith is the manager of broadcasting and media services. Allie Samuelsson is the game-operations coordinator, Meghan Flanagan is director of corporate communications, and Kate Kizitaff is the communications coordinator.

Hill has retired after 29 years with the Flyers and has been succeeded by Siville. Under Hill, the Flyers have been named a finalist for the Dillman Award a remarkable 12 times.

‘Thrilled and humbled’

“We are honored, thrilled, and humbled to win the Dillman Award,” said Hill, who has agreed to remain with the Flyers as a consultant for a year. “Our goal has always been and will continue to be to help the media in any way we can. We strive to be as accommodating as possible in aiding both the local and national media in their coverage of the team.”

The Dillman Award is named in honor of the late Dick Dillman, the former Minnesota North Stars public-relations guru. The Dillman committee is chaired by Dillman’s daughter, Lisa Dillman, and features a voting panel of senior PHWA members.

Previous Dillman Award winners :

2020-21: Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins

2019-20: Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild

2018-19: Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames

2017-18: Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars

2016-17: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild

2015-16: Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames

2014-15 Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars

2013-14 Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks

2012-13: Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks

2011-12: Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators

2010-11: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks

2009-10: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks

2008-09: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks

2007-08: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks

2006-07: Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks