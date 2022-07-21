New Flyers Coach John Tortorella Talks … Cheesesteaks

John Tortorella is still fit at 64, but the new Philadelphia Flyers coach admits he has a weakness.

Cheesesteaks.

“Love ’em,” he said.

Well, he’s in the right city.

In the middle of a recent interview with Philly Hockey Now, the conversation drifted away from his new team. Tortorella explained how he has always been lured to Philly’s Italian restaurants and cheesesteak joints since his days coaching the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Back then, Tampa broadcaster Bobby “Chief” Taylor, a former Flyers goaltender, would take him around to Philly eateries. Naturally, they stopped at Pat’s and Geno’s.

Which has the best cheesesteaks?

“I’m not going to get in trouble with either one of those,” Tortorella said, laughing. “I know I’m going to be there.”

The Boston native has never been to Jim’s, Dalessandro’s John’s Roast Pork, Angelo’s Pizzeria, Max’s, Frizwit, or some of the other great cheesesteak places in and around the city.

“I’m going to check them out, though. I’m a big cheesesteak fan,” he said. “The thing I like about the city is just what you’re talking about. There’s some fantastic restaurants. You see all different walks of life in Philly, and I’ve always enjoyed the intensity of that spots town. It’s just such a great sports town, and with all the buildings (arenas and stadiums) together coming off Broad Street, that’s pretty cool to me.”

That and the cheesesteaks.

By the way, Tortorella talked about more important things than cheesesteaks in a recent interview. Here’s Part 1 and Part 2 of his conversation about the Philadelphia Flyers.