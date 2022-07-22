Connect with us

Flyers Podcast: A Summer of Discontent, and What is the Plan?

Chuck Fletcher Philadelphia Flyers offseason
Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher and management have sent mixed messages to their fan base. What exactly is the team's plan moving forward?

The Philadelphia Flyers were supposed to have a busy summer.

Instead, they have made only a few minor moves, and management has backed off from its previously stated plan of an aggressive retool. So what exactly is the actual plan moving forward?

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talked about the Philadelphia Flyers’ summer of discontent, the whiff on Johnny Gaudreau, the slim possibility of trading for Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk , and the mixed messages sent by the front office.

