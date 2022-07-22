Flyers Podcast: A Summer of Discontent, and What is the Plan?

The Philadelphia Flyers were supposed to have a busy summer.

Instead, they have made only a few minor moves, and management has backed off from its previously stated plan of an aggressive retool. So what exactly is the actual plan moving forward?

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talked about the Philadelphia Flyers’ summer of discontent, the whiff on Johnny Gaudreau, the slim possibility of trading for Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk , and the mixed messages sent by the front office.

To watch on YouTube or listen on Spotify, click on the below links. Kindly subscribe to my YouTube channel. Yes, it’s free.

Here’s the link to my latest Broad Street Bullcast on the ⁦@NHLFlyers⁩. Enjoy! https://t.co/9FNi0AUC5c — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) July 21, 2022