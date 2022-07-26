Connect with us

Flyers Hit by a Major Injury. Again.

12 hours ago

Bobby Brink, Philadelphia Flyers

Promising Philadelphia Flyers right winger Bobby Brink will miss about five months following hip surgery, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Tuesday.

That means Brink, 21, probably won’t play for the AHL’s Phantoms until late December.

Brink had four points, all assists, in a late-season, 10-game stint with the Flyers in 2021-22.

He missed the Flyers’ recent development camp because of the injury — a torn labrum in his left hip. Dr. Christopher Larson performed the surgery in Minnesota. The injury was suffered during an offseason workout.

The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to be without injured players Ryan Ellis and Joel Farabee at the start of the season. Farabee, who had neck surgery, was also injured during an offseason workout.

Philly had injured or ill players sidelined for about 500 man-games last season.

A Hobey Baker Award finalist for NCAA champion Denver last season, Brink signed with the Flyers one day after his team won the title. He signed a three-year, entry-level deal that has an annual $925,000 cap hit.

The diminutive Brink led the nation in scoring (57 points) and assists (43) last season; he also contributed 14 goals for Denver (31-9-1), which won the title with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State.

At the 2019 draft, Fletcher traded up 11 spots in the second round to get Brink 34th overall. Craig Button, TSN draft expert, rated him at No. 20 that year.

In effect, the Fletcher twice bypassed on Cole Caufield — who was drafted by Montreal — and instead got Cam York and Brink.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

SpectrumSection51

Of course. Was anyone expecting anything different? Meanwhile, Caufield had 23 goals/20 assists in 67 games last season, passed over by Fletcher to take Brink who is from….yes, Minnesota.

R M

There is an epidemic of major injuries requiring surgery and extended absences within the Flyers organization. Many coming from the prospect pool, many from the younger players. Morin, Farabee, Brink, Foerster, Nolan Patrick, Frost, Allison, along with veterans Ellis, Couts, Hayes, the list goes on. There is a serious problem with the strength and conditioning program these players are on. Diet, supplement regiment, recovery rest time, dedication to the weight room, something is not right here. Again, this area of team management comes under Fletcher’s responsibility. When will they fire this inept GM?

