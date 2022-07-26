Flyers Hit by a Major Injury. Again.

Promising Philadelphia Flyers right winger Bobby Brink will miss about five months following hip surgery, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Tuesday.

That means Brink, 21, probably won’t play for the AHL’s Phantoms until late December.

Brink had four points, all assists, in a late-season, 10-game stint with the Flyers in 2021-22.

He missed the Flyers’ recent development camp because of the injury — a torn labrum in his left hip. Dr. Christopher Larson performed the surgery in Minnesota. The injury was suffered during an offseason workout.

The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to be without injured players Ryan Ellis and Joel Farabee at the start of the season. Farabee, who had neck surgery, was also injured during an offseason workout.

Philly had injured or ill players sidelined for about 500 man-games last season.

A Hobey Baker Award finalist for NCAA champion Denver last season, Brink signed with the Flyers one day after his team won the title. He signed a three-year, entry-level deal that has an annual $925,000 cap hit.

The diminutive Brink led the nation in scoring (57 points) and assists (43) last season; he also contributed 14 goals for Denver (31-9-1), which won the title with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State.

At the 2019 draft, Fletcher traded up 11 spots in the second round to get Brink 34th overall. Craig Button, TSN draft expert, rated him at No. 20 that year.

In effect, the Fletcher twice bypassed on Cole Caufield — who was drafted by Montreal — and instead got Cam York and Brink.