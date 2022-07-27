Sam’s Daily: Flyers Could Be in Running for These 3 in 2023 Draft

The highly respected McKeen’s Hockey, which specializes in the draft, listed the top 16 players for 2023 on Tuesday.

At the top of the list: Center Connor Bedard, center Adam Fantilli, and right winger Matvei Michkov. In that order. They are called “generational players” by McKeen’s, and they are the reason that, at the trade deadline, NHL teams were trying to acquire draft picks from expected 2022-23 also-rans

The Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are the eight lowly teams expected to be in the sweepstakes for one of the Big Three, according to oddsmakers. Call them the Not Too Great Eight.

Brock Otten, scouting director for McKeen’s, said the 2023 draft not only has three generational players, but has “incredible top-end depth” in the first round.

A trio for the ages

Here’s an early look at the top three 2023 draft prospects:

Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (5-9, 181): He dominated the Western Hockey League in his first two seasons. Last season, he became the first U17 player in 35 years to reach the 100-point mark in the WHL. Otten said he has great hands and vision — and does everything at an elite level, including his skating, playmaking, and shot. Yes, he would quickly become a top-six player with the Philadelphia Flyers. Adam Fantilli, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)/University of Michigan (6-3, 191): If the physical and fleet Fantilli had been born a month earlier, he would have been eligible for this year’s draft and, according to Otten, would have been the most NHL-ready player available. He has speed, power, and grace, and McKeen’s says he is in the mold of Aleksander Barkov and Anze Kopitar. That’s a good mold. Matvei Michkov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL (5-9, 160): His resume is impressive. Two years ago, he broke Nikita Kucherov’s MHL U17 scoring record. He has great skill and creativity with the puck and a high hockey IQ. Michkov will be ready for the NHL shortly after the 2023 draft. But what will the political landscape in Russia be at that time, and will it cause him to fall in the draft?

