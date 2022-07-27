Connect with us

Flyers Re-sign Another RFA Forward

Tanner Laczynski Phantoms

The Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday re-signed another of their forwards who had been a restricted free agent.

They signed center/winger Tanner Laczynski to a two-year, two-way/one-way deal that has an annual cap hit of $762,500, GM Chuck Fletcher announced.

Laczynski, 25, a former Ohio State standout, will contend for a regular spot in camp, hoping to rebound from an injury-plagued season.

He missed most of last season because of surgery on his left hip. About six months earlier, he had surgery on his right hip.

The Illinois native returned in February and had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 28 games with the AHL’s Phantoms. He played in one game with the Philadelphia Flyers late in the season.

Laczynski became the third RFA forward the Flyers have re-signed this summer, joining Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Laczynski was a sixth-round selection in the 2016 draft. He has played in six career games with the Philadelphia Flyers and is without a point.

In 42 career games with the Phantoms, he has collected 13 goals.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Bubba

Such a shame all these players, especially the young guys, are getting hurt. I’d rather management be out than the players.

