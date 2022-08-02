2 Flyers Prospects Competing for Canada in World Juniors

Philadelphia Flyers prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers will compete for Team Canada in the upcoming World Juniors in Edmonton Aug. 9-20.

Both are promising wingers.

The annual tournament, scheduled to be held from Dec. 16 to Jan. 5, was canceled after three days because of the rise of COVID-19 among the 10 participating teams.

Some changes were made to the original roster, and Foerster was added. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound right winger had shoulder surgery in November but is now healthy.

Foerster, 20, the owner of a powerful shot, was a first-round selection in the 2020 draft. Desnoyers, 20, known for his relentless play as a left winger, had 88 points, including 42 goals, in 61 QMJHL games last season for Halifax. He was a fifth-round selection in the same draft in which the Flyers took Foerster 23rd overall..

Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old sensation who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, will highlight Canada’s roster. He scored four goals against Austria before the tourney was stopped.

Canada will be in Group A, which includes Slovakia, Finland, Czechia, and Latvia. The United States, which has not announced its team yet, is in Group B, along with Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.

Russia, a usual power, was not invited because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Latvia was its replacement.

All World Junior games will be telecast on the NHL Network.