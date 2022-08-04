Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Podcast: What Will Be Fun to View? What’s Fletcher’s Security?

Published

6 hours ago

on

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers ning Camp
Which Carter Hart will we see this season? The Flyers hope it's the one who was very good in his first two seasons.

The mailbag portion of my latest Philadelphia Flyers’ podcast included questions about what will make the team interesting enough to watch, GM Chuck Fletcher’s job security, and when is Comcast going to sell the team.

Yes, the fans were in a negative mood, and, with just one playoff series win in 10 years, their tone was understandable.

Besides our mailbag, I talked about the return of the Broad Street Bullies — that is, the fighters expected to be wingers on the fourth line — Carter Hart needing to re-assert himself, and a recent Philadelphia Flyers draft selection being named the nation’s best high school player.

For all of this, and much more, click the links below to watch on YouTube, or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

YouTube:

PHN: Flyers’ Draft Pick Named Nation’s Top High School Player

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously