Sam’s Daily: Flyers’ RW Rankings Better Than LW; Huberdeau Inks HUGE Deal

The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t fare well when TSN in Canada rated the left wingers in the NHL, finishing among the worst of the NHL’s 32 teams.

They did better in the right-wing rankings.

Oh, they weren’t among the best, but they at least earned a “solid” grading from TSN, placing in the third tier. The ratings had four tiers, with the first tier being the best, and fourth being the worst.

In other words, the Flyers were below the NHL average. To improve, they need Travis Konecny to have a bounce-back year and Owen Tippett to have a breakthrough season.

The Flyers’ projected right wingers, in order, are Cam Atkinson (23), Konecny (16), Tippett (10), and Zack MacEwen (3). They combined for 52 goals last season.

Wade Allison will also be in the mix for a right-wing spot in training camp.

The right wingers in Minnesota and Toronto are rated the NHL’s best. Minnesota’s expected right wingers are Matts Zuccarello (24 goals last year), Marcus Foligno (23), Matt Boldy (15), and Tyson Jost (8). The Maple Leafs will probably have Mitch Marner (35), William Nylander (34), Calle Jarnkrok (12), and former Flyer Nic Aube-Kubel (11) at right wing. Kubel spent most of last season with the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

Toronto’s right wingers totaled 92 goals last season, while Minnesota’s managed 70.

The Philadelphia Flyers figure to take on a defense-first mentality under new coach John Tortorella, but they need their wingers — on both sides — to show marked improvement if they are going to be a playoff team.

For TSN’s right-wing team rankings, click here.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau, whose 115 points tied him with Johnny Gaudreau for No. 2 in the NHL last season, signed an eight-year, $84 million extension with Calgary. It was the largest signing in franchise history, writes Steve Macfarlane at Calgary Hockey Now.

Penguins: Pittsburgh needs to avoid the drama and sign goalie Tristan Jarry, 27, who can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, as soon as possible. Dan Kingerski offers his opinion at Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Red Wings: Former Flyers right winger Mike Knuble, one of the classier people you will ever meet, is making an impact as an assistant coach with Detroit’s AHL farm team, the Cedar Rapids Griffins. Bob Duff has the story at Detroit Hockey Now.

2023 NHL draft: Right winger Matvei Michkov suffered a knee injury in a preseason tournament Thursday in Russia and could miss two months. He is expected to be selected in the first three picks (probably No. 2, behind Connor Bedard) in the DEEP 2003 draft. The hit was delivered by former NHL player Alexei Emelin. Story at HockeyFeed.

