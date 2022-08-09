Flyers Daily: 4 Philly Prospects in WJC; Deal Made with ECHL Reading

Hockey in August?

Yep. The World Junior Championship is an oasis for hockey-starved fans, and four Flyers prospects will be playing in the tournament, which starts Tuesday and will be televised on the NHL Network.

The Flyers prospects on the big stage: Forwards Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers for Canada, and defensemen Emil Andrae (Sweden) and Brian Zanetti (Switzerland).

Andrae, 20, a second-round selection in the 2020 NHL draft, is the captain of his team.

While the 10-team tournament starts Tuesday, the Flyers’ prospects won’t play until Wednesday, when Canada meets Latvia, and and Sweden faces Switzerland.

.@NHLFlyers have two prospects on Team Canada — Tyson Foerster on second line and Elliot Desnoyers on fourth unit. Connor Bedard, who turned 17 last month and COULD be a Flyers prospect next year, is on top line. https://t.co/ucwvm26UPn — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) August 7, 2022

The tourney, which runs through Aug. 20, was postponed after four days of action in late December because of COVID-19 and rescheduled for August.

The United States defeated Canada in the 2021 World Junior Championship.

In one of Tuesday’s tournament openers, the U.S. will meet hard-working Germany at 10 p.m.

Detroit has the most prospects (nine) participating in the WJC, while Minnesota has eight prospects and the New York Rangers have seven. On the flip side, Pittsburgh and Seattle are the only NHL teams with no prospects in the tourney.

Flyers, Reading reach agreement

The Flyers, in conjunction with Reading Royals of the ECHL, announced a multi-year affiliation Monday. Reading serve as the primary ECHL affiliate of the Flyers, GM Chuck Fletcher said.

The affiliation agreement runs through the 2023-24 season and includes an option for a third year.

“We’ve had an excellent relationship with the Royals for the last eight years and are thrilled to continue that partnership,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the organization has “put a big emphasis on the development of our young prospects, and our club has seen the difference first-hand how beneficial it is to have not just one, but both of our primary minor-league affiliates just a few hours away.”

Under the affiliation agreement, the Royals will receive players designated for assignment from the Flyers and their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Over parts of the last eight seasons, there have been 51 players who have played for the Royals and have been recalled to Lehigh Valley or the Flyers and played at least one game. Five total players have skated in at least one game for the Flyers, including three during the 2021-22 season: Hayden Hodgson, Felix Sandstrom, and Max Willman.

Trivia question for a prize

Which Flyer scored the first goal in the team’s 2021-22 season?

The fifth person with the correct answer will win a copy of Philadelphia Flyers: The Big 50, which I co-authored with Wayne Fish.

Send your answer to me at samcarchidi55@gmail.com and include your mailing address

Only 43 days until training camp starts in Voorhees.