Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Podcast: Questions about GM, Risto; Chance to Win Prize

Published

3 hours ago

on

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was a topic of discussion in the latest Broad Street Bullcast.

The Philadelphia Flyers will open training camp on Sept. 21, and when they do, they will have lots of  motivation.

The media throughout North America, you see, predicts they will have another sad-sack season.

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talked about how the Flyers are buried in TSN’s ongoing rankings of left wingers, right wingers, centers, and defensemen.

The mailbag portion of our podcast, includes questions answered about general manager Chuck Fletcher, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, the team’s direction, and much more.

In addition, take a chance answering my offbeat trivia question — hint: it involves the Philadelphia Flyers and Halloween costumes — and you’ll have an opportunity to win the book I did with Lou Nolan, If These Walls Could Talk.

You have three ways to watch or listen:

Watch on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/yOnX1km4L90

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/broad-st-bullcast/id1636896322?i=1000575699464

Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2AOjaSXCO64XwE1stEi9EA?si=G7uMU3t-SKOfwg_xP_0YEQ

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

