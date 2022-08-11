Flyers Podcast: Questions about GM, Risto; Chance to Win Prize

The Philadelphia Flyers will open training camp on Sept. 21, and when they do, they will have lots of motivation.

The media throughout North America, you see, predicts they will have another sad-sack season.

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talked about how the Flyers are buried in TSN’s ongoing rankings of left wingers, right wingers, centers, and defensemen.

The mailbag portion of our podcast, includes questions answered about general manager Chuck Fletcher, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, the team’s direction, and much more.

In addition, take a chance answering my offbeat trivia question — hint: it involves the Philadelphia Flyers and Halloween costumes — and you’ll have an opportunity to win the book I did with Lou Nolan, If These Walls Could Talk.

