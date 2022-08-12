Flyers Daily: Canada Rolls in WJC; Isles’ Sorokin Back from Russia

Team Canada, which includes two Philadelphia Flyers prospects, has been ultra-impressive in its first two games of the World Junior Championship.

Canada, sparked by Mason McTavish’s four goals and two assists, spanked Slovakia on Thursday, 11-1, and is now 2-0 in the tournament. It has outscored its opponents, 16-3.

Tyson Foerster, a Philadelphia Flyers first-round choice in 2020, had an assist in 12:09 for Canada. Elliot Desnoyers, a fifth-round Flyers selection in 2020, played 12:13 but was held off the scoresheet.

McTavish, 19, a rising player with the Anaheim Ducks, was plus-7 and tied a Canadian record for goals in a WJC game. Six other Canadian players did it, including former Flyers Brayden Schenn and Simon Gagne.

In a nine-game stint with the Ducks last season, McTavish had two goals and an assist.

He could have skipped the WJC and concentrated on preparing for the NHL season.

But he wanted to represent his country.

“He has no ego. He probably had every reason not to come to this tournament, just because of the timing of it,” Canada coach Dave Cameron said. “And he’s fully engaged in it. His performance tonight was outstanding.”

By the way, Connor Bedard, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, contributed a goal and an assist for Canada. He just turned 17 and is viewed as a generational player.

Team Canada will play again Saturday against Czechia at 1 p.m. You can watch on the NHL Network.

Like Canada, Team USA is off to an impressive start, compiling a 2-0 record and outscoring opponents, 12-2.

Around the NHL

Flyers: Philly continues to get no respect in TSN’s positional rankings. My story on Philly Hockey Now.

Islanders: Unlike Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov, goalie Ilya Sorokin has made his way back to North America from Russia. Sorokin has returned to Long Island, so Islanders fans can breathe easily. Sorokin 27, had a .925 save percentage and 2.40 GAA for the Isles last season. Stefen Rosner has the story on his return at New York Islanders Hockey Now.

Florida: The Panthers finalized their coaching staff. And, no, Joel Quenneville was not added. George Richards has the story at Florida Hockey Now.

Vegas: The Curse of Marc-Andre Fleury strikes Vegas, writes Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Washington: The Capitals have an overflow of centers, but they should still keep Lars Eller — for now. Sammy Silber has the story at Washington Hockey Now.

Boston: A buyout window begins for the cap-strapped Bruins. Jimmy Murphy has the story at Boston Hockey Now.