Flyers’ Prospect Shines in World Juniors; Camp Info Released

Defenseman Emil Andrae had his hand in half of Sweden’s goals Friday as it defeated Austria, 6-0, in the World Juniors in Edmonton.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2020 draft, Andrae had two goals and an assist as Sweden coasted to the win.

Andrae, 20, Sweden’s captain, led the team in shots (six) in 17:23.

PHN: Canada, Tyson Foerster Roll in WJC

At 5-foot-9, 181-pound, Andrae isn’t a big player, but he overcomes his lack of size with his smooth skating and his terrific puck-moving talents. He is also regarded as a top-notch defender, and he can run the power play.

Think Kimmo Timonen.

Sweden is 2-0 in the tournament, and its biggest challenge will be Sunday, when it faces powerful Team USA at 10 p.m. The winner of that Group B game will become one of the WJC favorites, along with Canada. You can watch on the NHL Network.

Key dates released

The Philadelphia Flyers on Friday released some key dates for the upcoming season. They had previously announced their preseason and regular-season schedules.

Here are some important dates for September and October:

Sept. 15: First day of on-ice activities for rookie camp in Voorhees.

Sept. 16: Flyers-Rangers rookie game at the PPL Center in Allentown at 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 17: Flyers-Rangers rookie game at PPL Center at 5:05 p.m.

Sept. 21: Official opening of training camp, with physicals and testing.

Sept. 22: First on-ice day of training camp in Voorhees. It is free and open to the public. Times to be announced.

Sept. 24: First of six preseason games as Flyers play Boston at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. The Flyers open the regular season by hosting New Jersey on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.