Flyers Daily: Tyson Foerster Helps Canada Win Group A; Phantoms Sign Goalie

Tyson Foerster, a big right winger who is one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ best prospects, has answered all questions about his health.

Foerster, 20, scored for the second straight game and helped Canada beat Finland, 6-3, and win Group A on Monday in the World Juniors in Edmonton.

Canada is now 4-0, and Finland slipped to 3-1.

Up next for Canada is a quarterfinal meeting Wednesday against Switzerland.

Mason McTavish and Versus Suomi had a goal and two assists to pace Canada’s latest victory. Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom who is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 draft, and Ridly Greig each contributed a goal and an assist.

Brennan Othmann, Foerster, and Bedard scored in the first period to give Canada a 3-0 lead and it never looked back.

Last November, Foerster had shoulder surgery, interrupting his season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. When he returned April 1, he played for his junior team, Barrie in the OHL, and had six goals in 13 playoff games.

And he has continued his solid play in the World Junior Championship

“Everything happens for a reason,” Foerster said during the Flyers’ development camp last month. referring to his 2021 injury. ” … I wanted to be playing … but I knew there was a bigger picture. I had to get my shoulder healthy, so I can be ready to go in the future.”

Foerster will be given a shot to earn a spot with the Flyers in training camp, but he more than likely will begin the year with the Phantoms.

Before playing for Team Canada, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Foerster was a fixture at the Flyers’ Voorhees practice facility this summer.

The Ontario native “looks totally different” than last year, Mike O’Connell, the Philadelphia Flyers’ senior advisor to the GM/player development, said recently. “He has a pro body now. You can tell he’s gained some weight. He looks stronger; he’s leaned out for me.”

Foerster, the owner of a booming shot, was taken by the Flyers in the first round (23rd overall) of the the 20202 draft.

Andrae stays hot

Flyers prospect Emil Andrae continued his torrid pace to help Sweden defeat Germany, 4-2, in a WJC game late Monday.

Andae, a defenseman, had two assists and played a team-leading 21:02. He has seven points over his last three games.

Nagle returning to Phantoms

The Phantoms resigned veteran goalie Pat Nagle on Monday.

Nagle, 34, went 10-6-6 with a 2.74 GAA and .904 save percentage last season for Lehigh Valley. He also was on the U.S. Olympic team.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere said. “And I like having him around. He played good hockey for us last year. He’s a guy that, I know as an ex-player, you want to play hard in front of a guy like that because you know he gives his all.”

Jackson Cates signs

Jackson Cates, a forward who had one goal in 11 games with the Flyers last season, signed a one-year, two-way contract Monday for $775,000.

His brother, Noah, has a good shot to be on the Flyers’ roster as a third-line left winger this season.

Jackson Cates, 24, had two goals in 37 games last season with the Phantoms, where he is ticketed to play in 2022-23.

The signing leaves the Flyers with three RFAs: Wade Allison, Hayden Hodgson, and Linus Hogberg.

Just 37 more days until the Flyers’ are on the ice for the first day of training camp.