Philadelphia Flyers

FANS SPEAK: Flyers’ Management Team Named Worst in NHL

Published

7 hours ago

on

Chuck Fletcher, Philadelphia Flyers GM

The Flyers’ management team is at the bottom of the 32-team NHL.

The Athletic on Thursday ranked fans’ confidence levels in the front office; the Flyers were last, based on input from fans.

Philly had the fourth-highest entries (1,000), showing that its fans wanted to be heard.

The Flyers, with GM Chuck Fletcher running the show, were plagued by injuries as they had the second-worst record in franchise history last season.

And then came the team’s summer of discontent — after management had promised an “aggressive retool” months earlier.

No Johnny Gaudreau, a gifted free agent who wanted to play here. No trade for Alex DeBrincat, the left winger who would have been the ideal player to build around.

No significant moves to clear cap space and change a faceless team.

So fans vented in the Athletic poll.

“I’ve never seen a front office be so delusional about the current state of the roster,” one fan wrote. “There’s no clear direction, and I don’t see a way out anytime soon.”

Front offices were graded in several categories: roster building, cap management, drafting and developing, trading, free agency, and vision.

The Flyers’ management teams received a D-minus in each category.

Philly fans ranked the Flyers last in every category except drafting and developing, where they placed the front office second-worst in the NHL.

Interestingly, Fletcher, a Harvard graduate, vowed to be aggressive when he first took the Philadelphia Flyers job. He said he was influenced by his dad, Cliff, a Hall of Fame general manager back in the day.

“He was a guy who wasn’t afraid to make moves,” Chuck Fletcher told me in 2018. “Again, not every move you make works out, but he certainly was never afraid to pull the trigger. He taught me to make your best judgement, make your best decision, and hopefully it works out. If it doesn’t, you have to go back and make another one.”

The younger Fletcher, however, has been gun-shy in making big moves for the Flyers.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Superunoriginal

I wouldn’t say he’s gun-shy about making moves; he’s made a lot of incredibly stupid ones.

Some fans are upset that the Flyers didn’t package the 2023 first-rounder with JVR to get space space to sign Gaudreau. Fletcher put himself in that situation because he…

-Traded 2021 first round pick for Risto, plus this year’s third round pick, and next year’s second round pick. Plus Hagg. Who was just as good as Risto but 4 million cheaper. (Other than that, a great trade.)

-Traded next year’s 3rd rounder and a 2024 second rounder for DeAngelo.

By overpaying on moving/receiving blueliners, if the Flyers made the push for Gaudreau, it would have cost them their first pick in 2023 (and only pick in the top 75) in a draft being compared to 2015. They’d be tapped out at the cap with no incoming cheap talent until 2024. You only do that if you’re a top 5 team and in win-now mode. Flyers are a bottom 5 team and…gah. Fletcher is a problem.

John H

No where to go, but wait till the end of the season and start over. Hopefully, without current management.

BigLeftHandie

And Calgary just signed Kadi. So they got an older Tckuck with a Cup ring, plus got younger and more skilled than Johnny hockey up front AND on the blue line. And signed guys right away. They should rocket up to the top 5 IMO. They will challenge Colorado this year.

JEFFERY SAVAGE

Chuck Fletcher is by far one of the worst manager’s in the history of the Flyers. He has made stupid trades, Gave Claude Giroux the door, did not do good with he draft, got more young whipper-snappers instead of some seasoned Veterans to shore up the Flyers. The list of mistakes goes on and on…

BigLeftHandie

Sam, I don’t see in the Athletic “which teams” got more votes…were they for great teams or terrible teams? If we’re 4th most with participants, I’d like to know which other fan bases had that much passion.

