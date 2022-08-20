2 Flyers Prospects in WJC Final Saturday; How to Watch

Philadelphia Flyers prospects Tyson Foerster and Elliot Desnoyers will try to help Team Canada win the World Junior Championship in Saturday’s 8 p.m. title game against Finland.

The game will be televised on the NHL Network.

Getting three points from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson, Canada earned a spot in the finals with a 5-2 victory over Czechia in Edmonton.

Foerster, 20, contributed an assist for Canada, which will make its fifth championship-game appearance in the last six years. The big right winger has six points (three goals, three assists) in six WJC games.

“I thought we were very good from the start,” forward Connor Bedard, Canada’s 17-year-old phenom, said to reporters after the win. “Sure they’re going to press a bit sometimes, but I thought overall we took control of the game.”

Finland advanced with Friday’s 1-0 semifinal win over Sweden and Flyers prospect Emil Andrae, who has arguably been the best defenseman in the tournament.

Sweden will face Czechia at 4 p.m. Saturday (NHL Network) and try to capture the bronze medal.

“We just have to continue what we’ve been doing,” Andrae said. “The basic stuff. Go to the net. Right now, it sucks because we lost, but I promise we’re going to be ready (Saturday). We’re going to do everything we can to get that bronze medal.”

Andrae, 20, drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round in 2020, is Sweden’s captain. The Flyers chose Foerster (23rd overall) and Andrae (54th) one-two in the 2020 draft. Desnoyers was drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) that year.

Canada, which has thrived on the power play (8 for 16) in the tournament, lost to Team USA in last year’s final.