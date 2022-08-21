2 Flyers Prospects Win Gold; Hexy Signs Another Philly Draft Pick

Canada won the World Juniors with an electric 3-2 overtime win Saturday night over gallant Finland.

Somehow, however, Kent Johnson’s game-winning goal — scored 3:20 into a wild three-on-three overtime — was overshadowed in Edmonton.

That’s because shortly before Johnson scored on his own rebound to finish a two-on-one, Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks) made one of the greatest saves you will ever see by a non-goaltender.

Watch here and marvel at McTavish’s hard-to-believe hand-eye coordination as he knocks the puck out of midair at the goal line and then clears it:

“I got pretty lucky,” McTavish told reporters. “The stick was at the right place at the right time. It was pretty crazy, and I was pretty tired, too. I just felt I had to get off the ice, and the next thing I know, KJ was putting the puck in the net.”

McTavish, a forward, was Canada’s captain, leading scorer, and the tournament’s MVP.

Philadelphia Flyers prospects Tyson Foerster, who had six points (three goals, three assists) over the seven tournament games, and Elliot Desnoyers were among the Canada players who won gold.

Foerster nearly gave Canada a 3-1 third-period lead, but Finland goalie Juha Jatkola made a huge glove save to rob the right winger.

Finland scored a pair of third-period goals to tie the game and force the OT.

Defenseman Emil Andrae, another Flyers prospect, won bronze as Sweden defeated Czechia, 3-1, in the third-place game earlier in the day.

Canada, which went 7-0 in the tourney, won its third title since 2018 — and its 19th overall.

Hexy strikes

Pittsburgh general manager Ron Hextall continues to put former Flyers prospects on his defense.

On Saturday, the ex-Flyers GM signed free-agent Jack St. Ivany, whom he had drafted for Philly in 2018.

St. Ivany, 23, signed a two-year, entry-level deal that carries a cap hit of $950,000 if he plays in the NHL.

The Philadelphia Flyers declined to sign him by Monday’s deadline.

The 6-foot-3, 201 pound St. Ivany played two seasons at Yale University and two at Boston College.

Last season, he had four goals and 20 assists in 35 games at BC, and was a third-team Hockey East selection.

Hextall drafted him in the fourth round (112th overall) in 2018.

On Feb. 24, 2021, Hextall claimed feisty defenseman Mark Friedman off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Friedman was part of Hextall’s first draft class in 2014 as GM of the Flyers, taking him in the third round (86th overall).

In 26 games with the Penguins last season, Friedman had five points (goal, four assists). The previous season, he had two goals over five games with the Pens.