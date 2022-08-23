More Bad News on Flyers’ Ryan Ellis; You Can Run with Gritty

It looks like Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the season, but it is unknown how long he will be sidelined.

New coach John Tortorella reiterated to NHL.com on Monday what general manager Chuck Fletcher hinted earlier this summer: Don’t expect the Flyers’ top defenseman to be ready for the Oct. 13 opener against visiting New Jersey.

“If you’re asking me right now, I doubt it,” Tortorella said.

Ellis, 31, played in just four games last season because of a pelvic injury.

Tortorella doesn’t believe Ellis will be ready when training camp starts with on-ice activities Sept. 22 in Voorhees. Physicals will be held the previous day.

“I’ve had several conversations with Ryan Ellis, as far as how he’s doing,” Tortorella told NHL.com. “That’s been an up and down process for him.”

Tortorella said Ellis was “doing everything he possibly can to get ready for camp, (but) I’m doubtful that’s going to happen.”

That means when the season rolls around,Tony DeAngelo will probably play the right side next to Ivan Provorov on the top pairing.

Ellis is “more frustrated than anybody about this — that it just hasn’t been able to get straightened out,” Tortorella said.

When the Flyers held their exit interviews in late April, Ellis was upbeat. He said his doctors had finally figured out the “multi-layered” problem and that he wouldn’t need surgery.

He also said that, with a medical plan in place, he was excited for the first time in months.

Running with Gritty

On Monday, I tried to be optimistic about the Philadelphia Flyers.

No, I don’t think they are a playoff team, but I do believe they will improve over last season.

Colleague Dan Kingerski thought I had been kidnapped and that someone else had written the story.

You see, it’s difficult to be optimistic with the way this once-proud franchise has fallen into irrelevance among the city’s Big Four.

But, hey, I tried.

And today, I am writing about … Gritty?

Maybe I was kidnapped.

Anyway, I’m a softy for Flyers Charities. The people involved do great work for the area and should be saluted.

So what does that have to do with Gritty?

Well, you can run with the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot on a 3.1-mile course and raise some money for good local causes.

