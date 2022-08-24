Flyers Daily: Some Good News/Bad News Stats; Caps’ Ovi Did WHAT?

While checking out some stats the other day, one of the most positive ones connected to the Philadelphia Flyers was this: They are one of the NHL’s youngest teams.

Hey, if you are gong to build for the future, do it with kids, right?

The Flyers’ average age is 26.7 without Ryan Ellis on the roster. Only Columbus (26.1), New Jersey (26.1), Buffalo (26.1), Los Angeles (26.4), and Anaheim (26.5) are younger, based on projected rosters.

The graybeards in the league?

That would be Washington (30.2), Pittsburgh (29.8), Tampa Bay (29.2), St. Louis (29.1), the Islanders (29) and Boston (29).

From the Philadelphia Flyers’ perspective, one of the most disheartening stats is the amount of money they are paying their leaky defense: $25.1 million, 10th-highest in the NHL among blue lines.

That’s not money well spent when you consider the Flyers allowed 3.59 goals per game last season, placing them 27th in the 32-team NHL.

That $25.1 million figure doesn’t include Ellis ($6.25 million cap hit), who is out indefinitely with a pelvic injury. The Flyers also have hefty contracts belonging to defensemen Ivan Provorov ($6.75 million cap hit), Rasmus Ristolainen ($5.1 million), Tony DeAngelo ($5 million), and Travis Sanheim ($4.675 million), who can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Will the Flyers keep Sanheim, who was their best defenseman last season, or try to move him for a forward before giving him a more-expensive extension?

Stay tuned.

