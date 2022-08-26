Philadelphia Flyers
Injuries Aside, Many First-Round Draft Picks Have Crippled Flyers
Earlier this week, German Rubtsov, 24, officially joined a line of first-round busts for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Rubtsov, who was sent to Florida late last season as part of the Claude Giroux deal, signed with Spartak Moskva in Russia’s KHL after not being tendered a qualifying offer from the Panthers.
As general manager of the Flyers and presiding over the draft from 2014 to 2018, Ron Hextall made some shrewd selections after the first round, including Carter Hart (second round, 2016), Oskar Lindblom (fifth round, 2014), Noah Cates (fifth round, 2017), and Ivan Fedotov (seventh round, 2015).
But with his first-rounders, well, many of them were disasters — and it has sent the Flyers waaaaaaaay back because of it.
Granted, injuries played a factor in several of the prospects not developing close to their expectations. But the bottom line is that too many of the No. 1 picks didn’t cut it.
Here are Hextall’s first-rounders for the Philadelphia Flyers and my grades for them at the moment:
2014: Travis Sanheim, defenseman, No. 17 overall.
Comment: Sanheim finally showed consistency in the second half of last season and is a solid second-pair defenseman. At No. 25 overall that year, Boston picked David Pastrnak, who has turned into a superstar.
Grade: B.
2015: Ivan Provorov, defenseman, No. 7 overall.
Comment: A No. 7 overall pick should be able to be the top guy on the first pairing. Provorov has been a good player, but he struggled being the lead guy unless he has had a high-quality partner. At No. 10 in the 2015 draft, Colorado took right winger Miko Rantanen, a prolific scorer.
Grade: B.
.@NHLFlyers announced today they hired Ian McKeown for the newly created position of Vice President, Athlete Performance and Wellness, according to GM Chuck Fletcher.
— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) August 25, 2022
2015: Travis Konecny, RW, No. 24 overall.
Comment: Like Provorov, Konecny has been a good player but hasn’t taken the next step to stardom. After three straight years with 24 goals, he has regressed over the last two seasons.
Grade: B-minus.
2016: German Rubtsov, center, No. 22 overall.
Comment: Injuries hindered him, but he struggled mightily with the Phantoms, scoring a total of four goals in his last 79 games for Lehigh Valley. At No. 39 in 2016, Chicago took a scoring machine named Alex DeBrincat.
Grade: F.
2017: Nolan Patrick, center, No. 2 overall.
Comment: Through no fault of his own, head injuries have prevented him from being the dominating player the Flyers (and many other NHL GMs) expected to see. Now with Vegas, Patrick could miss the entire 2022-23 season. Many other players taken after Patrick have become noteworthy, including Cale Makar (No. 4 overall), Miro Heiskanen (No. 3), Elias Pettersson (No. 5), and Nick Suzuki (No. 13).
Grade: F.
2017: Morgan Frost, center, No. 27 overall.
Comment: It’s way too early to call Frost a bust, and he has shown flashes of looking like an important contributor. But overall, he was below average in 55 games last season and needs to play with more assertiveness and confidence. Frost, who dominated the junior level, has 23 points in 77 NHL games. So far, 13 players drafted after him have been more productive.
Grade: D. (This could change, of course, as Frost has a make-or-break season in 2022-23.)
2018: Joel Farabee, LW, 14th overall.
Comment: One of Hextall’s best picks, Farabee plays a strong two-way game and is trying to bounce back after having neck surgery. This draft selection is a keeper.
Grade: B-plus.
2018: Jay O’Brien, center, 19th overall.
Comment: Injuries have slowed him down, and he is in his senior year at Boston University after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Maybe he’ll bloom into a big-time player. Maybe. But his inability to stay healthy is a concern. The Flyers bypassed defenseman K’Andre Miller — he was selected three picks later by the Rangers — and instead chose O’Brien.
Grade: D-plus.
Bottom line
In a salary cap world, you can’t miss on a first-round pick, especially those in the early or middle part of the opening round.
The Flyers have had too many players who turned into duds. They also have had bad luck with injuries, especially Patrick and Samuel Morin, a towering defenseman who was taken in the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 draft under GM Paul Holmgren.
Sam, your positivity is nice. You’re being generous again. Hexy made “shrewd” picks? Maybe the spell checker changed your words without your approval. Unfortunately, Oskar Lindblom (fifth round, 2014), Noah Cates (fifth round, 2017), and Ivan Fedotov (seventh round, 2015) really have not blossomed into much.
I hope Oscar does somewhere else. I hope Fedotov gets out of the Arctic.
And I hope Cates can produce.
The missteps are depressing. I attribute much of this to Chris Pronger’s injury. It revealed how barren of talent the Flyers farm was–particularly blueliners. Homer tried patchwork solutions–moving JVR for Schenn, trading for Grossmann, the offer sheet for Weber, and drafting Morin was another reaction to it. Swing and a miss.
So then Hextall works to bolster the defense and, as your article correctly points out, he whiffed too much. We can talk about Makar, but there’s no feasible world where the Flyers would have drafted him–regardless of what Clarke says. Flyers had drafted Morin, Hagg, Sanheim, Ghost, and Provorov, and there was word that Phil Myers was legit. Adding another blueliner when the Flyers had a shot at a top center…Hextall made the right move with the knowledge available.
The better scenario would have been if the Flyers didn’t win the lottery. They wouldn’t have been in that position, and they probably would have drafted Suzuki and kept Schenn and been a better team for it.
I also think the underperforming of a lot of these Flyers prospects has more to do with how the organization develops talent. Couturier was designated at a 3rd-line shut down center until Hakstol gave him a shot. Few years wasted there. I remember how Patrick Sharp blossomed once he was no longer wearing orange and black. I suspect Konecny and Provorov would likewise improve on other teams. Goes back to Flyers emphasizing two-way play at the expense of other parts of the game.
Good stuff.
We could give fletch incompletes because he trades so many away. His drafts have yet to prove to be better.