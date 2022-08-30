Flyers Daily: A Look at Their Odds; NHL Arenas Losing Personality

The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to improve on their 61-point season, according to oddsmakers.

FanDuel set the Flyers’ over/under at 78.5 points.

DraftKings is a little less optimistic, putting their over/under line at 76.5 points.

I’d put the bar at 75 points, with the stipulation it will be much higher if defenseman Ryan Ellis is able to play, say, 60 games.

The lower the point total, the better the odds of landing Connor Bedard, who is viewed as a generational player and the sure-fire No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The Flyers should be draft-lottery candidates, along with Arizona, Chicago, Seattle, Montreal, San Jose, Buffalo, and Anaheim.

The Philadelphia Flyers, directed by new coach John Tortorella, open their season by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13. The highlight of their early-season schedule is a Nov. 12 home game against Claude Giroux and the blossoming Ottawa Senators.

Giroux, of course, was the long-time Philadelphia Flyers captain. Expect an extravagant “welcome back” tribute for a player who finished second in franchise history in points (900), games (1,000), and assists (609).

Only Bobby Clarke topped Giroux in each of those categories.

NHL Trade Talk, News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Dave Molinari writes that newer NHL arenas may have all the amenities (like the Wells Fargo Center), but lack the personalities and quirks of the old barns like the Igloo in Pittsburgh. The Spectrum also had a personality of its own. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Hockey Now: Connor McDavid, the face of the NHL, and Connor Bedard, the league’s future face, took the ice together at the BioSteel NHL camp. It was quite the show. The camp featured 30 top hockey stars and prospects. Read all about it here.

Chicago Black Hawks: It appears Patrick Kane, who scored a goal that still gives Flyers fans cold sweats, won’t be moved until during the season. Here are six potential landing spots. Yahoo.

Florida Hockey Now: The new-look Panthers have an easy schedule to start the season. They play nine October games — and seven are against teams that failed to make the playoffs last season. Florida Panthers.

New York Islanders Now: Who deserves shifts on Mathew Barzal’s line? New York Islanders.