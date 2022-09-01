Flyers Podcast: Brian Startare Sounds Off on Team’s Direction

In our latest Broad Street Bullcast, Brian Startare, who used to work for WIP and the Fanatic — and did pre- and post-game Philadelphia Flyers radio shows — joined me and didn’t mince words.

Startare said the Flyers didn’t make enough moves this summer.

“I never thought I’d say this about a team that I’ve been writing and talking about since I was four-years old … but this team is a mess,” he said.

He said general manager Chuck Fletcher “trades draft picks like they’re going out of style. … I just don’t like the direction of this team right now.”

Startare said he was hopeful recently acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo would be a “stabilizing force” for Ivan Provorov, that Kevin Hayes was the Philadelphia Flyers’ best player (I disagreed), that he didn’t understand the Nic Deslauriers signing, and that new coach John Tortorella will be a good fit because he will get the players to play to their limits.

He also had words of advice for goalie Carter Hart.

How will the Flyers fare this season?

“The expectation is not to bore us to death — and I’m usually optimistic about the Flyers,” Startare said.

You can watch or listen to our Flyers podcast on the following platforms:

YouTube:

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4vdvZQ8sYmtxn1dJoPzPtg?si=80a172f15fb045c3

Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/broad-st-bullcast/id1636896322?i=1000577988707