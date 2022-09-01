Connect with us

Has Marriage Affected Flyers’ Scott Laughton? He Reveals a Secret

Published

3 hours ago

on

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers forward Scott Laughton proposing to Chloe; they were married last year and had a celebration this July. Photo courtesy of Flyers.

I met up with Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton after he took part in an unofficial intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday, and it was good to catch up.

Laughton has recovered from a late-season concussion and is excited to play for new coach John Tortorella.

Away from hockey, I kiddingly asked if marriage had changed him.

He looked at me and smiled.

“Not really,” he said.

Laughton, according to social media, was married to his fiance, Chloe, in July. There was a photo of him and his beautiful bride on the altar exchanging vows near Toronto.

Turns out it was a re-enactment, Laughton revealed.

“We actually got married a year ago in Haddonfield,” he said. “This was just the celebration.”

 

Laughton said it was a “great celebration with a ton of family and friends.” Former Philadelphia winger Michael Raffl was in the wedding party.

“Raff made it down for the wedding, along with his wife, Kersten,” Laughton said. “It was really good to see him and have him stand beside me. It was a really special day. Raff was the highlight of the wedding, maybe. He had it going that night. Had a couple beers and, like I said, it was great to have him stand beside me because we did grow so close here.”

Laughton is one of many veterans who have arrived at the Flyers’ training facility early. Others include Joel Farabee, Zack MacEwen, Cam Atkinson, Nic Deslauriers, and Travis Konecny.

Camp officially starts in three weeks.

Laughton says Flyers Needed Demanding Coach Like Torts

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

