Flyers Daily: Philly Veterans Arriving Early in Voorhees; NHL News

By my unofficial count, six veterans have been on the ice at the Philadelphia Flyers’ Training Center in Voorhees.

Oh, they are three weeks early.

Good for them.

Some of it has to do with getting a head start on redeeming themselves after back-to-back miserable seasons.

Some of it has to do with getting in shape for what will be a grueling camp under new coach John Tortorella.

In any event, it’s a positive sign for a team that accumulated just 61 points last season, the second-worst year in franchise history.

“It’s a good way to get a jump on things,” right winger Zack MacEwen said. “It’s always good to get familiar with all the guys going into camp, and obviously if you’re here, you can work out and get yourself in the best possible shape for the upcoming season.”.

The veterans who have been at the Training Center for the Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, MacEwen, Nic Deslauriers, and Travis Sanheim. More are expected this weekend. And I’m not including Wade Allison, who is here and has played in 15 NHL games but is far from a veteran. He is among many prospects who have been skating.

Torts will arrive in the area next week, I’m told. By then, expect more than half of the veterans to be here.

