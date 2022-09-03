Flyers Daily: Carter Hart ready to rebound; NHL News

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is among the top candidates to have a bounce-back season.

At least that’s the opinion of NHL.com’s fantasy hockey staff, which lists him among the top-10 candidates to rebound.

The others: Vegas center Jack Eichel; Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck; Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot; Islanders center Mathew Barzal; New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton; Vancouver right winger Brock Boeser; Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun; Rangers center Vincent Trocheck; and Toronto goalie Matt Murray.

Personally, I would have had Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes in that group. Hayes was limited to 48 games and had three surgeries in an eight-month period. He played the final 28 games and led the Flyers in that span with 22 points.

As for the 24-year-old Hart, NHL.com calls him a “sneaky fantasy giolaie target in the late rounds.”

He should benefit from new coach John Tortorella’s defensive system. The Flyers, of course, have lacked defensive structure over the last two seasons.

Hart had a 3.67 GAA two years ago and a 3.16 GAA last year. His save percentages in those two seasons: .877 and .905, respectively.

