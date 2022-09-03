5 Random Flyers Thoughts As Training Camp Nears

Random thoughts as rookie and veteran camps grow closer. Philadelphia Flyers rookies will have physicals Sept. 14 and their first on-ice session Sept. 15 .Vets will have physicals Sept. 21 and be on the ice Sept. 22.

All sessions are free and open to the public. The camps will be held at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

Here are some thoughts as we inch closer to the season:

1. Most of next year’s draft talk centers around Connor Bedard, the center who is widely viewed as the No. 1 overall pick. The Flyers figure to be in the draft lottery and have a chance to get the generational talent.

But getting the No. 2 or No. 3 overall picks would also net a generational player, scouts say. While Bedard should go No. 1, winger Matvei Michkov and center Adam Fantilli are also gifted and appear ready to crack an NHL lineup right away. McKeen’s Hockey has a great early rundown of the top 16 prospects in the 2023 draft.

2. I’m anxious to see how new assistant Rocky Thompson runs the power play, which clicked at a dreadful 12.6% last season. The Flyers were predictable and didn’t have much sustained pressure with their 2021-22 power play. They rarely had an action behind the goal line or net, and here’s hoping Thompson adds that behind-the-goal-line wrinkle to give opponents something else to defend against.

The list of @NHLFlyers veterans who are in Voorhees early continues growing. So far, it includes Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson, Joel Farabee, Zack MacEwen, Nic Deslauriers, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen, JVR, Kevin Connauton, and Nick Seeler. Many prospects here, too. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 3, 2022

3. The Flyers have been mum when executives have been asked how many season tickets have been sold. That’s not a good sign. But to the team’s credit, it is thinking outside the box as it tries to get fans into the Wells Fargo Center. They are offering a Flyers Pass — four games a month for a total of $99. That’s about $25 per game. That’s a good deal. The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t expected to be a playoff team, but watching some of the kids grow will be fun. Guys like Morgan Frost, Cam York, Owent Tippett, Noah Cates, Tanner Laczynski, and Wade Allison.

4. For all he’s done for the franchise in his 11 (11!) seasons here, unselfish center Sean Couturier, 29, deserves to succeed Claude Giroux as the Philadelphia Flyers’ captain.

5. New coach John Tortorella would like to establish himself early and get the Flyers off to a fast start. That will be tough. The Flyers’ eight-game October schedule isn’t a killer but isn’t easy, either. The Flyers have five games against teams that made the playoffs last season — Tampa Bay, Florida (twice), Nashville, and Carolina, and three against teams (New Jersey, Vancouver, and San Jose) that didn’t make the playoff cut.

Florida had the most points (122) in the NHL and looks strong again.

From here, it would be impressive if the Flyers somehow managed to go 4-3-1 in October.

Enjoy the long Labor Day weekend!