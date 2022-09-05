Connect with us

Links

PHN Daily: In Honor of Labor Day, the Greatest Worker in Flyers History; NHL News

Published

8 hours ago

on

Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers
In honor of Labor Day, it seems appropriate to salute the hardest-working player in Philadelphia Flyers history.

Say hello to Bobby Clarke.

Relentless is probably the best word that describes Clarke. In the corners. On the side walls. Behind the net. In the faceoff circle.

No one played with more desire. Every shift. Every second. Every game.

If you weren’t fortunate enough to have seen Clarke in action from 1969 to 1984, you missed watching a player who seemed to play with a chip on his shoulder because he was bypassed in the first round of the 1969 draft.

Teams didn’t feel he could withstand the rigors of the NHL because he had diabetes.

But the Philadelphia Flyers took a chance on the kid from Flin Flon, Manitoba, in the second round.

Clarke became the greatest player in franchise history and the Ultimate Captain.

Besides his relentless play, Clarke had a boatload of talent. Witness his three MVP awards.

But his best quality was how he outworked opponents on the ice. He was an example that new coach John Tortorella should mention to his players when camp rolls around in two-plus weeks.

Tortorella has said he wants his players to represent the city by playing with the passion displayed by people who live and work in blue-collar Philly.

Like Clarke did.

Night after night. Cup after Cup.

When you think of Labor Day and sports, nobody is a better role model than Clarke. No one.

Around the NHL & National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: My column features five random thought on the Flyers, including an inexpensive ticket plan being offered, Sean Couturier deserving of the captaincy, and a look at Connor Bedard and two other 2023 draft prospects who would put Philly on the right road. Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan compared to NFL legend Bill Belichick. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas Hockey Now: Are the Golden Knights’ home jerseys really the second-worst in the league? Vegas Golden Knights. 

Washington Hockey Now: Caps superstar Alex Ovechkin is set to return to Washington D.C. in a few days despite fears about getting out of Russia. Washington Capitals. 

Vancouver Hockey Now: Rob Simpson gives a rundown and analysis of the eight Canucks who can become free agents next summer. Vancouver Canucks.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are atop FHN’s preseason rankings for the Atlantic Division. Florida Panthers. 

Carchidi: 5 Random Flyers Thoughts As Training Camp Nears

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously