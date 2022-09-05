PHN Daily: In Honor of Labor Day, the Greatest Worker in Flyers History; NHL News

In honor of Labor Day, it seems appropriate to salute the hardest-working player in Philadelphia Flyers history.

Say hello to Bobby Clarke.

Relentless is probably the best word that describes Clarke. In the corners. On the side walls. Behind the net. In the faceoff circle.

No one played with more desire. Every shift. Every second. Every game.

If you weren’t fortunate enough to have seen Clarke in action from 1969 to 1984, you missed watching a player who seemed to play with a chip on his shoulder because he was bypassed in the first round of the 1969 draft.

Teams didn’t feel he could withstand the rigors of the NHL because he had diabetes.

But the Philadelphia Flyers took a chance on the kid from Flin Flon, Manitoba, in the second round.

Clarke became the greatest player in franchise history and the Ultimate Captain.

Besides his relentless play, Clarke had a boatload of talent. Witness his three MVP awards.

But his best quality was how he outworked opponents on the ice. He was an example that new coach John Tortorella should mention to his players when camp rolls around in two-plus weeks.

Tortorella has said he wants his players to represent the city by playing with the passion displayed by people who live and work in blue-collar Philly.

Like Clarke did.

Night after night. Cup after Cup.

When you think of Labor Day and sports, nobody is a better role model than Clarke. No one.

