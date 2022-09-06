Flyers Daily: Philly’s Iconic Jersey Trashed; NHL News

The Flyers’ logo is iconic. Plain and simple. It connotes both strength and speed at the same time.

But the fans who voted for the best NHL home jerseys — and the logo is a big part of that — don’t see it that way. There were 3,000-plus people who took part in the JFreshHockey poll, and their votes ranked the Flyers’ as the NHL’s 22nd best home jersey for the second straight year.

Ridiculous.

So is this: The Toronto Maple Leafs (13th), the St. Louis Blues (15th), and Chicago Blackhawks (16th) were way too low in the jersey rankings.

And this: Montreal was No. 3. From here, the Habs should be No. 1. Another surprise: The Coyotes were No. 2.

Calgary was No. 1, and Anaheim was a well-deserved last (32nd) for the second consecutive year.

Fans were asked to rank teams’ home uniforms on a scale of 1-10.

According to Jay Greenberg’s Full Spectrum, the Flyers’ logo and uniform design were commissioned to Mel Richman Inc., a Philadelphia advertising and graphic design firm. Sam Ciccone is the artist who drew the logo, though Lindy Snider (Ed’s daughter) said her aunt, Phyllis Foreman, who was an artist and painter, “came up with the concept of the P with the wing. She was very instrumental in all of that.”

She did a wonderful job, despite what the JFreshHockey poll says.

I’ll always think the Flyers jerseys are the best, no matter how good or bad the team is. — Mike Guillemette (@MikeG429) September 4, 2022

