Flyers to Host ‘Throwback Thursdays’ During Season

The Philadelphia Flyers will host a “Throwback Thursday” series to celebrate and honor each decade of the franchise’s history, the team announced Thursday.

The series will be held during each of the six Thursday home games of the 2022-2023 season.

Brad March, a former defenseman who is president of the Flyers alumni association, said the Throwback Thursdays were a “great way to celebrate that history, and connect today’s players and fans with different eras of the Flyers’ past.”

In celebration of earlier eras, the team will bring Flyers history to fans with former players, highlights, and historic footage. There will be in-arena music from each of the eras, an arena organist, and special, throwback pricing on select food, beverage, and retail items each Thursday.

Fans will receive a decade-themed custom Philadelphia Flyers print.

The team will wear their 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys at select Throwback Thursday games. Flyers trainers and staff members will also sport custom retro jackets on the bench.

FLYERS THROWBACK THURSDAY GAME SCHEDULE

Oct. 27 vs. Florida Panthers: ‘ 60’s & ’70’s Throwback Thursday.

60’s & ’70’s Throwback Thursday. Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: ’80’s Throwback Thursday.

’80’s Throwback Thursday. Jan. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes: ‘ 90’s Throwback Thursday.

90’s Throwback Thursday. Jan. 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 2000’s Throwback Thursday.

2000’s Throwback Thursday. Feb. 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2010’s Throwback Thursday.

2010’s Throwback Thursday. March 23 vs. Minnesota Wild: All era’s Throwback Thursday.

Fans can purchase tickets to Flyers Throwback Thursday games at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com when regular-season tickets go on-sale Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.