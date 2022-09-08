Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers to Host ‘Throwback Thursdays’ During Season

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Brad Marsh, Philadelphia Flyers
Former defenseman Brad Marsh is president of the Flyers' alumni association. He started his career with Atlanta.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host a “Throwback Thursday” series to celebrate and honor each decade of the franchise’s history, the team announced Thursday.

The series will be held during each of the six Thursday home games of the 2022-2023 season.

Brad March, a former defenseman who is president of the Flyers alumni association, said the Throwback Thursdays were a “great way to celebrate that history, and connect today’s players and fans with different eras of the Flyers’ past.”

In celebration of earlier eras, the team will bring Flyers history to fans with former players, highlights, and historic footage. There will be in-arena music from each of the eras, an arena organist, and special, throwback pricing on select food, beverage, and retail items each Thursday.

Fans will receive a decade-themed custom Philadelphia Flyers print.

The team will wear their 2022-23 reverse retro jerseys at select Throwback Thursday games. Flyers trainers and staff members will also sport custom retro jackets on the bench.

FLYERS THROWBACK THURSDAY GAME SCHEDULE

  • Oct. 27 vs. Florida Panthers: ‘60’s & ’70’s Throwback Thursday.
  • Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: ’80’s Throwback Thursday.
  • Jan. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes: ‘90’s Throwback Thursday.
  • Jan. 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 2000’s Throwback Thursday.
  • Feb. 9 vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2010’s Throwback Thursday.
  • March 23 vs. Minnesota Wild: All era’s Throwback Thursday.

Fans can purchase tickets to Flyers Throwback Thursday games at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com when regular-season tickets go on-sale Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

PHN: Flyers Are a National TV Darling

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously