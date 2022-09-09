Owen Tippett: RW Ready to Make Impact in 1st Full Year with Flyers

For the first time in his career, Philadelphia Flyers right winger Owen Tippett goes into a training camp with a job that looks extremely secure.

But the player known as “Tip” isn’t taking anything for granted.

Tippett, 23, a rugged player who could be on the verge of a breakout season, was the Flyers’ big piece in the trade that sent Claude Giroux to Florida last March. He is ticketed to be the team’s third-line right winger, probably with his good friend, Morgan Frost, as his center.

Is this the first time in his NHL career — Tippett spent parts of three seasons with Florida — that he feels he is here to stay in the league?

“I think so,” he told Philly Hockey Now after an informal workout in Voorhees earlier this week. “But obviously there are no guarantees and you have to work for your spot, no matter the situation you’re in. But I would say this year is kind of the first year I have that confidence coming in, knowing I’m not on my entry-level anymore (and can be a regular). Like I said, the work stays the same and you still have to work every day as if you’re trying to make the team and improve your spot.”

That said, the Flyers are high on his ability.

“I’m a little more comfortable coming into camp and finding my game,” Tippett said.

He played a combined 63 NHL games last season, by far his highest total of his career. Earlier, he was goal-scoring machine in the OHL and AHL

Odd season

The 2021-22 season was an odd one for the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Tippett. He went from Florida, which finished with the NHL’s best regular-season record (58-18-6; 122 points), to the Philadelphia Flyers, who finished with the Eastern Conference’s second-lowest points total (61). The Panthers had exactly double the Flyers’ point total.

Tippett had 14 points (6-8) in 42 games with Florida, and seven points (4-3) in 21 games with the Flyers.

“It was an easy transition coming to Philly. I really enjoyed being around the guys,” said Tippett, who was drafted 10th overall by Florida in 2017. “The locker room was great, so it was an easy transition for me. I think it was a great opportunity to kind of have a reset and start fresh.”

Tippett said it was “good to see” what the Panthers did “as a group to win, and if there’s anything I can bring to Philly, I want to help the team get to that point.”

Happy in Philly

In late July, Tippett, a restricted free agent, signed a two-year deal that carries an annual $1.5 million cap hit. He says his goal is to perform well, and then sign a longer-term deal when this contract expires.

“Obviously I’m happy to stay in Philly, and to have a couple years and kind of prove myself,” he said. “Just get comfortable with all the guys and kind of find my game. The goal is to go as long-term as you can, so coming out of the two years, that’s what I’m hoping to do.”

Tippett said the weather in Florida “makes it seem like you’re almost on vacation.” He is now renting a Center City apartment and loving the area. “You go to the rink in shorts and a T-shirt in Florida every day, no matter what time of year it is. But city living is kind of nice. Coming from Toronto in the offseason, I’m used to the city.”

He is looking forward to meeting and playing for new coach John Tortorella and showing him he can be a productive player.

“I want to have a consistent season,” he said. “Last year was kind of a roller-coaster. I want to find my game again and just improve — and do everything I can to help this team win. We want to build and get closer as a group and become a winning team again.”

For that to happen, a lot of the younger players, including Tippett and Frost, need to start the blossoming process.