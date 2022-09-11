Flyers Daily: Ex-Philly Center Put in His Teeth for Queen; Yeo Opens Up

Former Flyers center Mike Ricci got to meet royalty in 2002 when Queen Elizabeth II dropped the ceremonial first puck during an exhibition game.

Ricci was the San Jose Sharks’ captain that night, and he was in the faceoff circle against the Canucks’ Markus Naslund in Vancouver.

“I was told to wear new gloves in case the Queen wanted to shake hands. She didn’t,” Ricci, now 50, told NHL.com. “And I put in my teeth. There were some bets that I’d made a scene, but I did OK.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-running monarch in British history, died Thursday at age 96.

“I scored two goals that night,” Ricci said, “so the Queen was good luck.”

Ricci was the Flyers’ first-round selection in the 1990 draft. He scored 21 and 20 goals, respectively, in his first two years with the Flyers, then was dealt to Quebec in 1992 as part of the bombshell Eric Lindros trade.

In 16 NHL seasons, Ricci finished with 243 career goals … and fond memories of the Queen.

Prince (now King) Charles visited Flin Flon, Manitoba, in 1970. The town asked Reggie Leach and Bobby Clarke to meet him. They were the stars of the Flin Flon Bombers junior hockey team. Photo: @NHLFlyers Alumni Assoc. pic.twitter.com/NQoxDF1Map — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 11, 2022

