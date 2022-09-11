Good News Appears to be Coming from Flyers’ Sean Couturier

In February, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said he expected Sean Couturier to be 100 percent healthy when this season’s training camp starts.

We should find out Monday if that is true.

Couturier, who had back surgery seven months ago, will address the media and will undoubtedly be asked questions about his health.

The fact the Flyers have given Couturier permission to address the media seems to be an indication that his summer rehab has gone well and he will be ready for camp.

The Flyers’ top-line center was able to play just 29 games last season because of back issues. He had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

Couturier, 29, was the Flyers’ MVP in each of the three previous seasons. He starts an eight-year, $62 million contract this season, and it carries an annual $7.75 million cap hit.

If the Flyers are going to make massive improvement, they need Couturier and defenseman Ryan Ellis to make strong comebacks this season.

Ellis’ comeback from a pelvic injury has apparently hit a snag, and he isn’t expected to be at training camp. He played in just four games last season, significantly weakening the defense.

The Philadelphia Flyers will have physicals Sept. 21, then will be on the Voorhees ice for the first time during training camp on Sept. 22. The camp is free and open to the public.

Rookie camp will start Thursday in Voorhees, and is also free and open to the public. The complete schedule will be released Monday.