Flyers Daily: A Look at Some Odds Worth Taking; NHL News

The Philadelphia Flyers are lowly regarded around the NHL. The oddsmakers give them little respect.

Earlier this week, center Sean Couturier said the Flyers “don’t seem to have that big superstar or big-name guys, but as a team, I think we can come together and do some damage and prove everyone wrong.”

The oddsmakers agree with Couturier’s point about not having any superstars.

BetOnline lists 58 players as candidates for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP. No one from the Philadelphia Flyers is in that group.

The leading candidate is Connor McDavid (13/5), followed by Auston Matthews (5/1), Leon Draisaitl (15/2), and Nathan MacKinnon (10/1).

Looking for some good longshots?

Try the ageless Alex Ovechkin (28/1), David Pastrnak (33/1), Matthew Tkachuk (50/1), Kris Kreider (66/1), or Victor Hedman (100/1).

NHL & National Hockey Now News

Philly Hockey Now: Five players to watch at Flyers’ rookie camp, which starts Thursday morning. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Sean Couturier helps break ground for Snider Hockey’s new rink. Philadelphia Flyers.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: New Islanders coach Lane Lambert spoke to some media members this week. Here are some of the key takeaways. New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: For Penguins, the easy way out of cap problems may not be best. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal Hockey Now. Who are the leading candidates to play on the Habs’ top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki? Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: Russia’s Sergei Bobrovsky, the Flyer who got away (SMH), is back in the U.S. and working out with the Panthers. The almost-34-year-old Bobrovsky is expected to be the Cats’ No. 1 goaltender at the start of the season. Florida Panthers.

San Jose almost-Hockey Now. The Sharks’ reverse retro jerseys inspired by California Golden Seals. San Jose Sharks.