Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers exec Valerie Camillo gets promotion

Published

4 hours ago

on

Val Camillo, Philadelphia Flyers

Valerie Camillo keeps climbing the sports business ladder.

Dave Scott, the Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO,  announced Thursday that Camillo, who previously served as the Wells Fargo Center president, and president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers, has been promoted.

She was named president and chief executive officer of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Philadelphia Flyers’ business operations, the Wells Fargo Center, Spectacor events and entertainment, the Philadelphia Wings, and the Maine Mariners.

In her new role, Camillo will continue to lead business operations and serve as a key organizational leader for the Flyers. She will still oversee the $350 million transformation of the Wells Fargo Center, and lead the company’s plans to turn the South Philadelphia Stadium District into one of the country’s top sports and entertainment districts, the Flyers said.

She also serves as an alternate governor for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since joining the organization in January of 2019, Camillo’s “skill, vision, and determination have positively impacted every part of Spectacor sports and entertainment,” Scot said in a statement. He said she has “expertly guided our business through the height of the COVID pandemic.”

Scott said Camillo had “built one of the most impressive, diverse, and creative teams in all of sports and entertainment.”

Bubba

Maybe she can fire fletch and scooter

0
Reply

