Noah Cates ‘not going to be too emotional’ pursuing spot with Flyers; Andrae injured

Based on his strong showing with the Philadelphia Flyers late last season, left winger Noah Cates is probably the biggest “name” in the team’s rookie camp, which started Thursday in Voorhees.

Of the 26 rookies on the roster, it seems Cates has the best chance to make the team coming out of the veteran camp.

The former University of Minnesota-Duluth standout had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 16 games with the Flyers last season. He said he skated most days in the summer to “get faster” and “be ready to skate with the big guys.”

Impressive debut

When with the Flyers last season, Cates, 23, played a lot with center Morgan Frost and right winger Owen Tippett. They had a good chemistry together.

As for his pursuit of a roster spot, Cates said, “I’m not going to be too emotional with it, or up and down with looking at guys and numbers. I’m just going to focus on myself and put my best foot forward every day.”

Cates said rookie camp will help prepare him for the main camp, which gets underway next Thursday. “It’ll be good to get some game action and get your timing down,” he said.

The Philadelphia Flyers will have rookie games against the New York Rangers Friday and Saturday, both at the PPL Center in Allentown.

“I’m excited for it,” Cates said.

During Thursday’s first day of rookie camp, Cates was on a line with his brother, Jackson, and Tyson Foerster.

“We’re definitely looking to dominate and do really well,” Noah Cates said, noting he and his brother, who turns 25 this month, are older than most prospects, and that Foerster is among the Flyers’ most promising young players. “Put some pucks in the back of the net. We all have a lot to prove in this rookie camp and the actual training camp, and it starts with the game tomorrow.”

Breakaways

Defensemen Egor Zamula and Wyatte Wylie have filled out and gotten stronger. Zamula has gained 12 pounds and now weighs 192. … Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere, who is running the camp, said goalie Samuel Ersson and defenseman Ronnie Attard will not play Friday but will be in Saturday’s game. The goalies Friday will be Jonathan Lemieux and Nolan Meier, Laperriere said. Both are camp invitees. … Attard was paired with Zamula (A to Z), which could be a Flyers duo in the future. … Defenseman Emil Andrae, a highly regarded Flyers prospect, took a puck to the face Wednesday and reportedly had 30 stitches administered to his jaw. The injury occurred during a preseason game in the Swedish League; he may be able to play with a face shield next week.