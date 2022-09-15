Philadelphia Flyers
5 Players to Watch at Flyers’ Rookie Camp
The Philadelphia Flyers’ rookie camp starts Thursday at 10:15 a.m. in Voorhees, and it will include games against the New York Rangers prospects Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.). Both games are at the PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The sessions in Voorhees are free and open to the public.
Here are five Flyers prospects to watch:
- Noah Cates: He had a strong late-season showing with the Flyers (five goals, nine points in 16 games) and has a shot to be their third-line left winger. The former Minnesota-Duluth standout is a cerebral player who has a bright future.
- Tyson Foerster: The big right winger has a booming shot and seems a year away from helping the Flyers. Foerster returned from shoulder surgery last April and had six goals in 13 playoff games for his junior team, Barrie, in the OHL.
- Zayde Wisdom: The power forward had shoulder surgery 13 months ago, following a productive 28 games with the Phantoms. He played in the OHL last season and finished strongly, and now seems ticketed for Lehigh Valley, along with Foerster.
- Elliot Desnoyers: He’s not the biggest guy (5-11, 172), but the left winger gets under opponents’ skin with his relentless play. He had 42 goals and 88 points in 61 QMJHL games in 2021-22.
- Ronnie Attard: Attard and Egor Zamula are the best defensive prospects in rookie camp, while Samuel Ersson is the top goalie. Attard, a former Western Michigan star, started slowly but then adjusted nicely and was solid in a 15-game stint with the Philadelphia Flyers last season.
