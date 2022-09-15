Connect with us

Ex-Flyers Winger Scott Hartnell to Become U.S. Citizen on Friday

Published

3 hours ago

on

Scott Hartnell, Philadelphia Flyers analyst

Scott Hartnell, who spent seven seasons as a Philadelphia Flyers left winger, will become a U.S. citizen Friday during a naturalization ceremony at Rowan College at Burlington County, according Greg Volpe, executive director of strategic marketing and communications at the school.

He is among 100 people from over 40 countries, including Algeria and Vietnam, who are scheduled to take the oath of allegiance and become U.S. citizens, per Volpe.

“The emotion in the room for these is off the charts,” Volpe said.

Hartnell, 40, could not be reached for comment.

Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Hartnell is now a Philadelphia Flyers analyst with NBC Sports Philadelphia.  He spent 17 seasons in the NHL — seven with the Flyers, seven with Nashville, and three with Columbus. He retired after spending the 2017-18 season with Nashville.

During his NHL career, Hartnell scored 327 goals in 1,249 games; he had a career-high 37 goals with the Flyers in 2011-12.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

