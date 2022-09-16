Flyers Daily: Egor Zamula Able to Leave Russia; Former Philly Draft Pick Aims for Spot with Penguins

Ian Laperriere, head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, is amazed by the early turnout from veterans and prospects at the Philadelphia Flyers’ Training Center in Voorhees.

“I think they had 40 players here two weeks ago,” he said after leading the players through Day 1 of rookie camp Thursday. “I’ve been here 13 years, and I’ve never seen that.”

Defenseman Egor Zamula is among the players in camp. Unlike goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov, Zamula was able to travel from Russia to Philadelphia. Fedotov landed in the Russian Navy.

In the offseason, Zamula gained 12 pounds — he’s up to 192 — and he was paired Thursday with the right-handed-shooting Ronnie Attard. They could be a Flyers duo down the road.

Zamula smiled when asked what he learned from a 10-game stint with the Flyers last season.

“I need to put on some muscle,” he cracked in a low, matter-of-fact tone.

Zamula, who was minus-6 in that stint, said he also needs to be better in front of the net and be stronger. The added weight should help. Defenseman Wyatte Wylie, another Flyers prospect, also gained some significant weight.

“Good on them,” Laperriere said. “That means they put in the work this summer.”

Laperriere’s rookies will face the Rangers prospects Friday and Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown.

The Phantoms coach said he wants his players to be themselves.

“Don’t try to reinvent yourself right now,” he said. “Play the way that took you there.”

