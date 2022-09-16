Connect with us

Flyers Podcast: Rookie Camp, Chuck Fletcher’s Job Status, Trade Candidates Among Topics

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ian Laperriere, Philadelphia Flyers, Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Phnatoms coach Ian Laperriere is directing the rookies at the Flyers' rookie camp. The team has games against the Rangers Friday and Saturday.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ rookie camp opened Thursday in Voorhees, and it was a “feeling out” period for Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere and the prospects.

Lappy is running the four-day camp, which has games against the New York Rangers’ rookies on Friday and Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talked about Day 1 of camp, and got comments from Laperriere and left winger Noah Cates, who is one of 26 rookies here. Of that group, Cates has the best chance to make the big team.

The Philadelphia Flyers podcast also features talk on whether GM Chuck Fletcher is on the hot seat, trade candidates for later in the season, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast on these three platforms, and your feedback is welcomed:

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4hg4iEVg3cEHlUrBVUmwzf?si=BLh7BpoQT3-VxTaO4aVH2A

Youtube:

https://youtu.be/JbNx_juUZZ0

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/broad-st-bullcast/id1636896322?i=1000579634704

PHN: Flyers executive Valerie Camillo Gets Promotion

PHN: Flyers executive Valerie Camillo Gets Promotion
Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

