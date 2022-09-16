Flyers Podcast: Rookie Camp, Chuck Fletcher’s Job Status, Trade Candidates Among Topics

The Philadelphia Flyers’ rookie camp opened Thursday in Voorhees, and it was a “feeling out” period for Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere and the prospects.

Lappy is running the four-day camp, which has games against the New York Rangers’ rookies on Friday and Saturday at the PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In my latest Broad Street Bullcast, I talked about Day 1 of camp, and got comments from Laperriere and left winger Noah Cates, who is one of 26 rookies here. Of that group, Cates has the best chance to make the big team.

The Philadelphia Flyers podcast also features talk on whether GM Chuck Fletcher is on the hot seat, trade candidates for later in the season, and much more.

