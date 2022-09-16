Tyson Foerster Lifts Flyers to 2-1 OT Win over Rangers in Rookie Game

The ending was nice for the guy they call “Tice.”

Right winger Tyson Foerster scored 39 seconds into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers past the New York Rangers, 2-1, in a rookie game Friday at the PPL Center in Allentown.

Foerster, a 6-foot-2, 194-pounder who owns a booming shot, was a first-round selection (23rd overall) in the 2020 draft. The 20-year-old Ontario native scored on a low shot from the left circle to end Friday’s game.

“Wow. That’s how it feels to win in overtime,” a smiling Ian Laperriere, who is running the Flyers’ rookie camp, told reporters after the victory.

Foerster has completely recovered from last season’s shoulder surgery, and he put on added muscle in the summer.

“He had a great year of rehab,” Phantoms coach Laperriere said the other day. “He looks like a man now; he’s got those big shoulders.”

Tyson Foerster shows his shot with OT winner as Flyers top Rangers, 2-1, in first rookie game. pic.twitter.com/1odxDhabg3 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 17, 2022

The Flyers controlled a lot of regulation and had a 33-19 shots domination after 60 minutes. But it wasn’t enough as the teams were knotted at 1-all heading into overtime.

New York and the Flyers exchanged second-period goals, sending the teams into the third period tied at 1-1.

Olle Lycksell, a 23-year-old left winger, stole the puck at the blue line, and scored on the rush from the right side. That tied the game at 1-1 with 6:30 to play in the second. Last season, Lycksell, a sixth-round draft selection in 2017, had 34 points (14-20) in 47 games in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Flyers used two goalies who are on the roster on tryouts. Nolan Maier stopped 11 of 12 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Lemieux, who was flawless on seven shots.

Maier allowed a power-play goal to Matthew Robertson.

Breakaways

Noah Cates, Jackson Cates, and Wyatte Wylie were alternate captains for the Philadelphia Flyers. … Philly had a 13-4 shots advantage in the third. … The teams will meet again Saturday at 5 p.m. in Allentown. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.