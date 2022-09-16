Zayde Wisdom: Flyers Rookie Has Promise As Right Winger and Chef

Thirteen months ago, Philadlphia Flyers prospect Zayde Wisom had shoulder surgery. The progress was slow at first, but Wisdom was almost a back to 100 percent by the time the OHL playoffs rolled around last season.

He had 15 points, including four goals, in 11 playoff games.

And now the sturdy right winger is ready to keep making strides in rookie and main camps, hoping to make an impression on the Flyers’ brass.

“I took a long time this summer in training, and the guys here took care of me, and we’re getting ready for (main) camp now,” Wisdom, 20, said after Friday’s morning skate in Voorhees. ”

The 5-11, 195-pound Wisdom spent most of the offseason working on his conditioning.

“That’s what management wanted me to improve on over the summer, and I feel like that’s what I did,” he said. “And from the encouraging words I’ve gotten from them, I’ve felt they thought I did a good job as well.”

He called it a “confidence boost” when your grueling summer work is noticed.

“I was basically on the assault bike or doing some sort of conditioning, whether running outside during those hot days or or inside on the assault bike or skating on the ice,” he said. “Four to five times a week. I feel ready. I feel prepared.”

.⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ Podcast: Rookie Camp, Chuck Fletcher's Job Status, Trade Candidates Among Topics https://t.co/dIuecrrxOV — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 16, 2022

Rookie Games Sat. and Sun.

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the New York Rangers in Friday night’s rookie game at the PPL Center. It will be the first of games on back-to-back nights in Allentown.

Friday’s game will not be televised or live-streamed. You can listen to Bob Rotruck’s play-by-play tonight at 7 on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ website. Saturday’s 5 p.m. game will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Wisdom, a feisty player chosen in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, will probably play for thr AHL’s Phantoms this season. The team is coached by Ian Laperriere, who is running the Flyers’ rookie camp.

“I know he likes hard workers, and I feel I can provide that,” Wisdom said. “He tells me all the time, ‘Just work and then I’ll love you.’ ”

In Friday’s game, Wisdom is slated to play right wing on a line with Olle Lyycksell and center Elliot Desnoyers.

The top line should have Jackson Cates centering his brother, Noah Cates, and Tyson Foerster.

Wisdom roomed with the highly touted Foerster when they played for the Phantoms.

“I used to cook the diners for ‘Tice,’ ” Wisdom said, adding salmon with teriyaki sauce was their favorite dish. “He used to do the cleaning and I did the cooking when we lived together.”

How did he learn how to cook?

Wisdom flashed a big grin.

“Internet. Winging it. Calling up my mom,” he said.