Flyers Daily: Goalie Samuel Ersson Better Than Expected; Pens’ Sidney Crosby Opens Up

By his own admission, goalie Samuel Ersson will need time to get to 100 percent after undergoing groin surgery earlier this year.

But the Philadelphia Flyers prospect made an eye-opening return Saturday night, making 36 saves in a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers at the PPL Center in Allentown.

“I’ve been thinking all summer than I want to come back with a statement to show I’m able to handle adversity and come back and come back strong,” Ersson told reporters after the victory.

OK, it was only a rookie game, and no one should get carried away.

Still, Ersson, who turns 23 next month, was extremely sharp — quicker than expected. The Swede will probably be one of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ top goalies this season. Easing him into action figured to be the plan.

But if he keeps playing like he did Saturday and has a strong veteran camp starting Thursday, it’s fair to wonder if he can put himself in the running for the Philadelphia Flyers’ backup job, behind Carter Hart.

At least he is in the conversation. It’s a credit to Ersson’s offseason rehab work that he is even in that position. Felix Sandtsrom and Troy Grosenick are the leading candidates for the Flyers’ No. 2 spot.

