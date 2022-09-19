Training camp
Flyers Announce Roster, Schedule for Torts’ Training Camp; 5 get PTOs
The Philadelphia Flyers announced their 71-player roster and schedule for training camp Monday, and it includes 41 forwards, 22 defensemen, and eight goaltenders.
The camp opens with on-ice activities Thursday in Voorhees. The camp is free and open to the public.
Philly, in its first training camp under new coach John Tortorella, will have five players in camp on profession tryouts: Antoine Roussel, Artem Anisimov, Pat Nagle, Nolan Maier, and Tyler Wall. Anisimov, a 34-year-old center, spent three seasons with Tortorella with the New York Rangers.
Sam Carchidi: 5 Random Thoughts as Flyers’ Camp Approaches
The Philadelphia Flyers’ first preseason game is Saturday night against Boston at the Wells Fargo Center. All of the Flyers’ preseason home games and the Oct. 1 game at Boston (1 p.m.) will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.
Fans can listen to all of the preseason games on 97.5 The Fanatic.
The roster and training-camp schedule are below:
The schedule:
.@NHLFlyers’ camp schedule… pic.twitter.com/ds69UhcEqm
— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 19, 2022
The roster:
#Flyers’ camp roster: pic.twitter.com/FsQayzzKGo
— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) September 19, 2022
I called it on Coots. Bad back, bad contract. 7 more years of cap hell. No more 8 year contracts unless it’s for a legitimate young superstar. Not someone turning 30 and a 10 year veteran. Ryan Ellis will be next one done for the year. You think Fletcher would have learned by Parise and Suter.