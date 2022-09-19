Connect with us

Training camp

Flyers Announce Roster, Schedule for Torts’ Training Camp; 5 get PTOs

Published

5 hours ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers logo

The Philadelphia Flyers announced their 71-player roster and schedule for training camp Monday, and it includes 41 forwards, 22 defensemen, and eight goaltenders.

The camp opens with on-ice activities Thursday in Voorhees. The camp is free and open to the public.

Philly, in its first training camp under new coach John Tortorella, will have five players in camp on profession tryouts: Antoine Roussel, Artem Anisimov, Pat Nagle, Nolan Maier, and Tyler Wall. Anisimov, a 34-year-old center, spent three seasons with Tortorella with the New York Rangers.

Sam Carchidi: 5 Random Thoughts as Flyers’ Camp Approaches

The Philadelphia Flyers’ first preseason game is Saturday night against Boston at the Wells Fargo Center. All of the Flyers’ preseason home games and the Oct. 1 game at Boston (1 p.m.) will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Fans can listen to all of the preseason games on 97.5 The Fanatic.

The roster and training-camp schedule are below:

The schedule:

The roster:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

