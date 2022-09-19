Philadelphia Flyers
Carchidi: 5 Random Thoughts as Flyers’ Camp Approaches
Rookie camp ended Sunday with a session in Voorhees. That means the main camp is almost here. That camp starts Thursday, and it will give fans a chance to see the 2022-23 Philadelphia Flyers up close.
Here are five random thoughts:
- The new-look Flyers, coming off a dismal 61-point campaign in which they were crushed by injuries, actually are similar to last season’s team. Too similar. Not enough offseason moves were made to make the Orange and Black a playoff team. Or to change the team’s identity. Oh, well. There’s always the exciting Bomb for Bedard storyline.
- Sean Couturier says his surgically repaired back is in good order. That’s good news because the 29-year-old center is going to have to carry the Philadelphia Flyers this season. Wear a strong back brace, Coots.
- I assume GM Chuck Fletcher will give an update on Ryan Ellis’ medical condition this week. Maybe we get surprisingly good news. Maybe. My guess is he is placed on the LTIR list, based on comments made recently by new coach John Tortorella.
- Speaking of Torts, I’m anxious to see how his much-discussed training camps are run. Will the players collapse from fatigue? Will Tortorella have to pull some fans onto the ice to run drills? The good news: Players have had months to prepare for Camp TORTure, so I suspect they will be in the best shape of their lives. As I’ve said before, hiring Torts was the best move Fletcher made in a sleepy offseason.
- This is a prove-it season for many players, including some vets (Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, among others) who have not taken the next step, and some young players (Morgan Frost, Owen Tippett, Wade Allison, etc.) who are trying to take a first step toward establishing themselves.
In any event, it will be an intriguing camp, especially with the Philadelphia Flyers, curiously, using the Way Back Machine to return to the Broad Street Bullies days.
Philly Hockey Now: Flyers’ Final Rookie Practice Includes Fighting Clinic
