Flyers Daily: Countdown to Main Camp; Hexy adding size in Pittsburgh

Lehigh Valley Phantoms coach Ian Laperriere just got done directing the Flyers during rookie camp. Those 26 prospects will now try to make an impression during the team’s main camp, which begins with on-ice activities Thursday in Voorhees.

For the veterans, it’s a chance to start a year of redemption.

For the prospects, it’s a year to take a step up the ladder toward the NHL, though some of them (hello, Noah Cates) could be with the big team when main camp ends.

Lappy’s message

After rookie camp ended Sunday, Laperriere had a message for the players.

“I told them the same thing I told them when I first met them: Don’t try to be somebody you’re not, especially with main camp.” he said.

Now it will be new coach John Tortorella leading the group.

“If you’re a physical player, be physical,” Laperriere said. “If you’re a skill player, show them your skills.”

He wants the players to be themselves, to not try to impress the brass by going out of their comfort zone.

“Do what got you here,” he said.

The Flyers are expected to release the camp’s schedule Monday or Tuesday. It’s free and open to the public.

As for rookie camp, Laperriere said he liked the strides the prospects made. They went 2-0 against the New York Rangers rookies, but were outplayed in an odd 5-1 win in which New York controlled play.

Nervousness dissipates

“I’m satisfied because of the progress,” Laperriere said. “The first couple days you could see the kids were nervous. I get it. I’ve been there as a player, and I see it every year. I’ve been here for 13 years and I see it.”

He said he "liked the improvement. They got better every day, and they asked the right questions. And they seem to like each other, which in four or five days, it's pretty cool to see." In the 5-1 win, one in which Samuel Ersson starred in the nets, "we ran out of gas, but they kept pushing and waiting for the right chances," said Laperriere, whose team was outshot,37-15. The prospects, led by left winger Cates, will keep pushing at main camp Thursday. Two nights later, the Flyers will play an exhibition game against visiting Boston. Yes, the NHL jumps right into the fray, which is great for the fans.

