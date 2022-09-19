Connect with us

Former Flyers captain Claude Giroux named alternate ‘C’ with Ottawa

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

Former Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux was named part of the Ottawa Senators’ leadership group Monday.

The center/left winger will be an alternate captain with his hometown team. Brady Tkachuk is the captain, and Thomas Chabot is another alternate.

Giroux, 34, was dealt from the Flyers to Florida at the trade deadline last season, and he played well with the Panthers. He had spent 10 years as the Flyers captain, during which they won one playoff series.

In July, the Hearst, Ont., native signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Senators.

The Philadelphia Flyers host Giroux and the Sens on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12.

In parts of 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Giroux played in 1,000 games, collected 900 points, and put himself among the offensive leaders in several franchise categories.

Before being dealt, he had been Philadelphia’s longest-tenured current athlete among all of its pro sports teams.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

